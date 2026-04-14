Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani handed two-year ban by PCB: Here's why

Zimbabwe seamer Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This comes after he withdrew from the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The PCB said in a statement, "In this instance, despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favor of a conflicting arrangement."

Contract controversy Muzarabani signed to join Islamabad United Muzarabani had initially signed a contract with Islamabad United for PSL 2026 but later pulled out to join the Knight Riders for IPL 2026. The PSL said, "Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game."

Player profile Muzarabani had a stellar T20 WC 2026 campaign Muzarabani was one of the star bowlers in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he took 13 wickets to finish as the joint second-highest wicket-taker. He had also won a PSL title with Multan Sultans before being picked by Islamabad United for the 2026 season. In IPL 2026, Muzarabani has played two matches so far and taken four wickets at an economy rate of 10.71.

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