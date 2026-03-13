IPL 2026: KKR sign Blessing Muzarabani as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise announced the signing on Friday. Muzarabani replaces Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by KKR due to political tensions between Bangladesh and India. The move comes as part of KKR's strategy to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season starting late March.

Player profile Zimbabwe's top pacer in T20 cricket The 6'8" right-arm pacer has established himself as one of Zimbabwe's top fast bowlers in T20 cricket. He is known for his bounce and wicket-taking ability at crucial stages of the game. Muzarabani has taken 106 wickets in T20 Internationals. He averages 21.34 from 89 matches. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket will add depth to KKR's bowling attack this season.

World Cup stint ICC Team of the Tournament Muzarabani was recently in India for the T20 World Cup, where he took 13 wickets. He averaged 14.46 from six matches. His best figures were an impressive 4/17 against Australia, helping Zimbabwe reach the Super 8s. The pacer was also named in the ICC Team of the Tournament for his stellar performance during the global event.

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Upcoming fixtures KKR's schedule for IPL 2026 KKR will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29. After the season opener, they will play three consecutive home games at Eden Gardens in April against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. This season marks a fresh start for KKR after a disappointing performance in the previous edition of the tournament where they finished eighth with just five wins.

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Do you know? Muzarabani will not play for Islamabad United in PSL 2026 As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Muzarabani will not play for Islamabad United in 2026 Pakistan Super League after securing a deal in the IPL with KKR. Muzarabani has informed the PSL franchise of his decision to withdraw.