Sikandar Raza warns Team India ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is
What's the story
Ahead of the three-match T20I series, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has said that his team can give India a run for their money. The series starts on Thursday (July 23), with India hoping to bounce back from recent T20I losses against Ireland and England. Raza dismissed the notion of a one-sided contest, saying both teams have an equal chance at victory. Here are further details.
Recent form
Recent wins bolster Zimbabwe's confidence
Raza stressed that Zimbabwe has been playing consistent and entertaining cricket lately.
"Both countries will have an equal chance in this series. But one thing I am very sure about is that because Zimbabwe has been playing very consistent and very entertaining cricket, I can say this for sure that this series will be very entertaining," Raza told Star Sports.
He cited recent wins against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh as evidence of his team's competitiveness.
Transition phase
Transitional phase for both teams
Raza also noted that both teams are in a transitional phase, which could make the contest more competitive.
He said, "Yes, India is going through a transition and to some extent you'll see Zimbabwe is also gonna have a little bit of transition happening as well."
This statement hints at an even match-up between the two sides despite their respective changes.
Team dynamics
India's recent form and captaincy changes
Team India enters the series after a 0-2 T20I defeat in Ireland and a 0-4 loss in England under new captain Shreyas Iyer.
The ODI series was also lost 1-2 under Shubman Gill's leadership.
These results highlight the team's recent struggles and transition, which Raza believes could level the playing field in this upcoming series against Zimbabwe.