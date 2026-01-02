Antoine Semenyo to play against Arsenal despite Manchester City move
What's the story
Bournemouth's head coach, Andoni Iraola, has confirmed that Antoine Semenyo will feature in their upcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal. The announcement comes amid reports of a potential transfer to Manchester City. At a press conference, Iraola clarified that while talks are advanced, "nothing is signed," leaving the door open for Semenyo's participation in the match at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Transfer implications
Semenyo's potential impact on Arsenal's title bid
Semenyo's potential move to Manchester City could have major implications for the Premier League title race. The forward could play a key role in thwarting Arsenal's title hopes before leaving Bournemouth. This would be despite the fact that he is likely to join City's direct rivals for the trophy, Pep Guardiola's team.
Uncertainty persists
Semenyo's future remains uncertain
Iraola has also hinted that Saturday's match against Arsenal may not be Semenyo's last for Bournemouth. He said he expects Semenyo to be available for their next home game against Tottenham on January 7. However, the coach admitted that "the market is open," and he can't control what might happen with the player's future.
Player profile
Semenyo's performance and potential departure
Iraola praised Semenyo for his professionalism and commitment to the team. He said, "He's playing very well. He's doing the right things, a top professional and top guy." The coach also acknowledged the speculation surrounding Semenyo's future but stressed that there are no guarantees in football. He added, "If we lose Antoine, it's going to be a massive hit."