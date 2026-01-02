Antoine Semenyo to play against Arsenal despite Manchester City move

Bournemouth's head coach, Andoni Iraola, has confirmed that Antoine Semenyo will feature in their upcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal . The announcement comes amid reports of a potential transfer to Manchester City. At a press conference, Iraola clarified that while talks are advanced, "nothing is signed," leaving the door open for Semenyo's participation in the match at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Transfer implications Semenyo's potential impact on Arsenal's title bid Semenyo's potential move to Manchester City could have major implications for the Premier League title race. The forward could play a key role in thwarting Arsenal's title hopes before leaving Bournemouth. This would be despite the fact that he is likely to join City's direct rivals for the trophy, Pep Guardiola's team.

Uncertainty persists Semenyo's future remains uncertain Iraola has also hinted that Saturday's match against Arsenal may not be Semenyo's last for Bournemouth. He said he expects Semenyo to be available for their next home game against Tottenham on January 7. However, the coach admitted that "the market is open," and he can't control what might happen with the player's future.