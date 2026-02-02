Listing bowlers with five-wicket hauls versus Australia in T20Is
What's the story
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul in the third and final T20I match against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Nawaz's impressive bowling helped Pakistan restrict the Aussies to just 96/10 in 16.5 overs, after they had posted a challenging total of 207/6 in their allotted overs. On this note, we list down the bowlers with fifers against Australia in the T20I format.
#2
Mohammad Nawaz - 5/18 in Lahore, 2026
Nawaz, in the aforementioned game, was introduced in the second over, and he didn't disappoint. He dismissed Matthew Short off his fourth delivery. His other victims were Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe, and Cooper Connolly. Having trapped five of the top eight batters, the left-arm spinner finished with 5/18 from four overs. This was his second five-wicket haul in T20Is as Australia suffered their worst loss in the format by runs (111).
#1
Ajantha Mendis - 6/16 in Pallekele, 2011
The only other bowler with a T20I fifer against the Aussies is former Sri Lankan ace Ajantha Mendis. The mystery spinner bowled a superb spell in the 2011 Pallekele affair, which saw him become the first bowler to take six wickets in a T20I. Chasing 158 for victory, Australia were cruising at 71/0 before Mendis unleashed his magic. Six of Australia's top eight batters fell to him as SL prevailed by eight runs. Mendis finished his four-over spell with 6/16.