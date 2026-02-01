Mohammad Nawaz claims his 2nd five-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz claimed figures worth 5/18 from his 4 overs against Australia in the 3rd and final T20I on Sunday. The match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium saw Pakistan score 207/6 in 20 overs. In response, the Aussies were bowled out for 96 runs in just 16.5 overs. It was Nawaz who was the pick of the bowlers for his side.

Performance A quality bowling effort on offer Nawaz was introduced in the 2nd over of the powerplay and he dismissed Matthew Short off the 4th ball. Nawaz then bowled the 8th over and he conceded 10 runs. In the 10th over, Marcus Stoinis wanted to cut a short ball, but was beaten. In the same over, Cameron Green perished too. Josh Philippe and Cooper Connolly were his final scalps (14th over).

Numbers 2nd bowler with a five-wicket haul against Australia in T20Is With his figures worth 5/18, Nawaz has raced to 94 scalps from 91 matches (86 innings) at 20.77. He claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz is just the 2nd bowler to take a five-wicket haul versus Australia in T20Is. He joined former Sri Lankan ace Ajantha Mendis (6/16). Meanwhile, Nawaz now owns 7 scalps versus Australia from 4 matches at 10.85.

Advertisement