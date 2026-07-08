Listing the highest wicket-takers in Men's T20Is 

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Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 193 wickets

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is still the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has so far claimed an impressive 193 wickets from just 115 T20Is. Rashid's average of 13.73 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 100 wickets in the format. He has nine four-wicket hauls besides two fifers (BBI: 5/3). The spinner's economy rate of 6.04 is also sensational.