Listing the highest wicket-takers in Men's T20Is
What's the story
The Indian team suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 202, India were bundled out for just 76 runs, losing by a massive margin of 125 runs. The game saw veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 international cricket history. On this note, we look at the highest wicket-takers in the history of Men's T20Is.
#1
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 193 wickets
Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is still the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has so far claimed an impressive 193 wickets from just 115 T20Is. Rashid's average of 13.73 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 100 wickets in the format. He has nine four-wicket hauls besides two fifers (BBI: 5/3). The spinner's economy rate of 6.04 is also sensational.
#2
Adil Rashid (England): 166 wickets
Adil Rashid claimed 2/14 in the aforementioned Trent Bridge match. This spell took his T20I tally to 166 wickets across 148 games at an average of 23.27. The leg-spinner's economy is also a fine 7.5. This includes four four-wicket hauls. His best T20I figures (4/2) came in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup affair against the West Indies.
#3
Ish Sodhi (New Zealand): 165 wickets
New Zealand's veteran leg-spinner Ish Sodhi now takes the third spot with Rashid going past his tally. The star bowler has so far taken 165 wickets in 142 T20I matches for New Zealand. While he averages 23.01, his economy is a fine 8.16. Like Rashid, Sodhi has also tallied four four-wicket hauls in the format. His best figures are 4/12.
#4
Tim Southee (New Zealand): 164 wickets
New Zealand's Tim Southee, who retired from international cricket in 2024, follows his former teammate on this list. The Kiwi pace talisman took 164 wickets in just 123 T20I games at a fine average of 22.38 (ER: 8.00). He owns two fifers and as many four-fers (BBI: 5/18). In 2022, Southee became the second bowler, after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, to take multiple T20I hat-tricks.