Listing bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in T20I cricket (FM teams)

West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd has made history by becoming the first player from his country to take two hat-tricks in T20 internationals. He achieved this feat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where he wreaked havoc on Scotland's batting order. The match took place at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens and saw West Indies win by a comfortable margin of 35 runs. Here we present the full-member team bowlers with multiple T20I hat-tricks.

#4 Romario Shepherd - versus Scotland and Bangladesh In the aforementioned game, Shepherd did his magic in the 17th over. He got the hat-trick by dismissing Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson. His maiden T20I hat-trick came against Bangladesh last year. Shepherd dismissed Nurul Hasan off the last ball of the 17th over. In the 20th over, he trapped Tanzid Hasan (89) and Shoriful Islam (0) off the first two balls to complete his hat-trick.

#3 Pat Cummins - versus Bangladesh and Afghanistan In the 2024 T20 WC match against Afghanistan, Australia's ace pacer Pat Cummins dismissed Rashid Khan on the last ball of the 18th over. He then took Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib's wickets on the first two balls of the 20th over. His first T20I hat-trick came in an earlier match against Bangladesh, where he dismissed Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy. Notably, Cummins became the first bowler to take back-to-back hat-tricks in T20I cricket.

#2 Tim Southee - Pakistan and India New Zealand's Tim Southee took his first T20I hat-trick in December 2010 against Pakistan in Auckland. He got rid of Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Umar Akmal to reach the landmark. The veteran pacer took his second hat-trick in the 2022 Mount Maunganui T20I against India. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar in the final over to attain this feat.

