T20 WC: Hat-trick man Romario Shepherd demolishes Scotland with fifer

West Indies beat Scotland in Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Chasing a target of 183, minnows Scotland perished for 147 to lose by 35 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Scotland were 132/5 after 16 overs before Romario Shepherd shone. The pace-bowling all-rounder picked up a hat-trick and took 4 wickets in the 17th over. He ended with a fifer.

Bowling 4 wickets in an over Shepherd was introduced in the 5th over and he was rewarded off the 3rd ball by dismissing Brandon McMullen. He was brought back in the 12th over which proved to be expensive. In the 17th over, Shepherd did his magic. He got a hat-trick by dismissing Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson. Safyaan Sharif was his 4th victim in that over.

Wickets Maiden five-wicket haul for Shepherd in T20s Shepherd claimed 5/20 from three overs. Playing his 75th T20I (69 innings), Shepherd has raced to 80 scalps at 17. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is for West Indies (4w: 1). Overall in T20s, he has raced to 211 wickets at 26.16. This was his maiden five-wicket haul. He alsp owns two four-fers.

Advertisement

Records Shepherd makes these records As per Cricbuzz, Shepherd is now the 2nd bowler to take a five-wicket haul for WI in the T20 World Cup after Akeal Hosein claimed 5/11 vs Uganda, Providence 2024. Shepherd is now the first WI bowler to take two T20I hat-tricks. Overall, he has joined Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Tim Southee (New Zealand), and Pat Cummins (Australia) in terms of two T20I hat-tricks.

Advertisement