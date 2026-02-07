T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies down minnows Scotland: Stats

The West Indies cricket team has started its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note. The Windies beat Scotland in Match 2 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Shimron Hetmyer's 64 helped West Indies post 182/5 in 20 overs. The Scottish side was demolished by Romario Shepherd. Richie Berrington scored a valiant 42 off 24 balls.

Summary How did WI's innings pan out? West Indies openers Brandon King and Shai Hope added a patient 54-run stand. Both openers fell in quick succession as the Windies were reduced to 58/2. An 81-run stand between Hetmyer and Rovman Powell helped the side steady its ship. Another 36-run stand was added between Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford. Romario Shepherd scored an unbeaten 3-ball 6 in the end.

Information What about the Scotland bowlers? Brad Currie was solid and clocked 2/23 from his 4 overs. Safyaan Sharif took 1/46 from 4 overs whereas Oliver Davidson bowled three overs and clocked 1/23. Michael Leask managed 1/42 from his 4 overs.

King Brandon King becomes 3rd-highest scorer for WI in T20Is King scored a 30-ball 35, hitting four fours and a six (SR: 116.67). He raced to 1,916 runs at 26.61 from 79 matches (77 innings). King is now WI's 3rd-highest scorer in T20Is, surpassing Chris Gayle, who managed 1,899 runs at 27.92. As per ESPNcricinfo, King also went past 200 fours in T20Is (202).

Hetmyer Hetmyer breaks this record of Gayle Hetmyer etched his name in history books by scoring the fastest half-century ever by a West Indies player in an ICC T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in just 22 balls. Hetmyer broke Gayle's record of 23 balls against Australia back in 2009. Hetmyer departed for a quick-fire 64 runs, a knock laced with two fours and six sixes.

Information 8th T20I fifty for Hetmyer Hetmyer's latest effort took his tally to 1,409 T20I runs from 76 games at 23.48 (SR: 134.96). 191 of his runs have come across six T20 WC matches at 38.20 (50s: 2). He registered his 8th fifty in T20Is.

Do you know? Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford's cameos Powell scored a 14-ball 24. He smashed 2 sixes and a four. In 111 T20Is (98 innings), Powell has 2,136 runs at 25.73. Rutherford scored 26 off 13 balls, hitting four fours and a six. He has 677 T20I runs at 19.91.

Scotland How did Scotland's innings pan out? Scotland were reduced to 37/3 before Berrington and Tom Bruce added a fine 78-run stand for the 4th wicket. Both players were dismissed in quick succession before a hat-trick from Shepherd saw Scotland perish for 147. Shepherd completed a fifer with Jason Holder taking three scalps. Meanwhile, besides Berrington's 42, Bruce managed a fine 35 for Scotland.

Holder Holder completes 100 wickets in T20Is Holder claimed three wickets for 30 runs from 3.5 overs. Holder etched his name in West Indies' T20I history books by completing 100 scalps. Playing his 90th T20I, Holder now owns 101 scalps from 86 innings at 27.17. In addition to four four-fers, he owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has 9 wickets in the T20 World Cup from 7 matches at 18.22.

Do you know? 6th bowler with this record Holder is now the sixth bowler to claim 100 wickets in each format in Men's internationals. He joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shepherd Maiden five-wicket haul for Shepherd in T20s Shepherd claimed 5/20 from three overs. Playing his 75th T20I (69 innings), Shepherd has raced to 80 scalps at 17. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is for West Indies (4w: 1). Overall in T20s, he has raced to 211 wickets at 26.16. This was his maiden five-wicket haul. He also owns two four-fers.

Records Shepherd makes these records As per Cricbuzz, Shepherd is now the 2nd bowler to take a five-wicket haul for WI in the T20 World Cup after Akeal Hosein claimed 5/11 vs Uganda, Providence 2024. Shepherd is now the first WI bowler to take two T20I hat-tricks. Overall, he has joined Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Tim Southee (New Zealand), and Pat Cummins (Australia) in terms of two T20I hat-tricks.