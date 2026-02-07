Jason Holder completes 100 wickets in T20Is: Decoding his stats

West Indies cricket team 's Jason Holder claimed three wickets for 30 runs in Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The match against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata saw West Indies clinch a 35-run victory. Chasing 183 runs, Scotland perished for 147. Holder etched his name in West Indies' T20I history books by completing 100 scalps.

Information Three wickets for Holder Introduced in the 2nd over, opener Michael Jones was dismissed by Holder. In the 14th over, Holder got his 2nd scalp and completed 100 wickets by getting Richie Berrington for 42 runs. Mark Watt was Holder's final wicket (19th over).

Numbers Holder races to 101 scalps Playing his 90th T20I, Holder now owns 101 scalps from 86 innings at 27.17. In addition to four four-fers, he also owns a fifer. Holder is now the 35th bowler in T20Is to complete 100 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has 9 wickets in the T20 World Cup from 7 matches at 18.22.

Advertisement

Do you know? 6th bowler with this record Holder is now the sixth bowler to claim 100 wickets in each format in Men's internationals. He joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement