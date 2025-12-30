Khaleda Zia's death: BPL matches postponed as Bangladesh mourns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the postponement of the two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) games scheduled for Tuesday, December 30. The decision comes in light of the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia earlier today. The postponement was announced hours ahead of the day's first match between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Royals at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Political legacy Khaleda Zia: A significant figure in Bangladesh's political history Khaleda Zia, who served as Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away on Tuesday morning. She was the wife of former president Ziaur Rahman and had been leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) since becoming its chairperson in 1984. The BCB acknowledged her contributions to cricket in Bangladesh, noting that "her constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket" will be remembered.

Tribute BCB's tribute to Khaleda Zia The BCB further noted, "During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh." The board added that her vision and encouragement have significantly contributed to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the sport's growth nationwide. In light of the national mourning period and to honor Khaleda Zia's legacy, all scheduled BPL matches for today have been canceled and will be rescheduled.