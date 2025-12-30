Khaleda Zia's death: BPL matches postponed as Bangladesh mourns
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the postponement of the two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) games scheduled for Tuesday, December 30. The decision comes in light of the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia earlier today. The postponement was announced hours ahead of the day's first match between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Royals at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Political legacy
Khaleda Zia: A significant figure in Bangladesh's political history
Khaleda Zia, who served as Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away on Tuesday morning. She was the wife of former president Ziaur Rahman and had been leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) since becoming its chairperson in 1984. The BCB acknowledged her contributions to cricket in Bangladesh, noting that "her constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket" will be remembered.
Tribute
BCB's tribute to Khaleda Zia
The BCB further noted, "During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh." The board added that her vision and encouragement have significantly contributed to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the sport's growth nationwide. In light of the national mourning period and to honor Khaleda Zia's legacy, all scheduled BPL matches for today have been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Season update
BPL 2025-26 season and rescheduling of matches
The ongoing BPL 2025-26 season kicked off on December 26, with six matchdays already completed. Notably, each matchday sees a double-header. The second match on Tuesday was scheduled to be played between Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders. However, due to the postponement, the schedule is not expected to be significantly affected as there are several breaks between matchdays. Further details regarding the revised fixtures will be announced by the BCB.