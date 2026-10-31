Dhaka Test: Brandon King shines vs Bangladesh, slams career-best 81*
What's the story
Brandon King played a stellar innings of 81 not out, guiding the West Indies to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The Windies chased down a target of 170 runs in just 35.1 overs, with King leading the charge. John Campbell, his opening partner, also contributed a solid 49 runs to the team's total. Here we look at King's knock and stats.
Bowling brilliance
West Indies excelled with the ball
WI were off to a flier in the run chase, with their openers adding 112 runs for the first wicket.
Though Bangladesh managed to get two late wickets, it did not have a significant impact on the outcome.
King and Kavem Hodge (31* off 27) stood firm and put together an unbeaten 50-run partnership to guide West Indies home without any further hiccups.
Innings summary
How did the first three innings pan out?
In their first innings, Bangladesh managed to take a 27-run lead over the West Indies.
They scored 272 runs in 97.4 overs, with Shadman Islam scoring a century (105) and Towhid Hridoy contributing a solid 42 runs.
The West Indies set up their successful chase by first bowling out Bangladesh for 142 runs in their second innings.
King's 81* then sealed an eight-wicket win for the visitors.
Stats
King's fifth fifty in Test cricket
King smashed 10 fours and a six en route to his career-best 115-ball 81*.
This was his fifth fifty across 11 Tests, as the opener has raced to 590 runs at an average of 32.77.
As per Cricinfo, King now owns 3,244 runs in First-Class cricket from 54 matches at 34.14.
He has hit his 25th fifty in FC cricket. King also boasts three tons.