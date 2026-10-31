1st Test: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
What's the story
Bangladesh's cricket team suffered a disappointing eight-wicket loss to West Indies in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The hosts set a target of 170 runs, which the visitors chased down with relative ease on Day Four. Brandon King played a key role in the victory, remaining unbeaten on 81 off 115 balls and hitting the winning boundary. Jomel Warrican, who claimed nine wickets in the game, claimed the Player-of-the-Match award.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Bangladesh scored 272 runs in their first innings thanks to a fine hundred from Shadman Islam.
Half-centuries from John Campbell (54) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (56) helped WI finish at 245/10 in response.
The hosts were bowled out for 142 runs in their second innings, with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan scoring his maiden Test fifty (52 off 91 balls).
This set a 170-run target for the visitors.
Match highlights
WI complete the chase in style
Despite a strong start from the West Indies openers, who added 112 runs for the first wicket, Bangladesh managed to get two late wickets.
Shoriful Islam dismissed John Campbell for 49 while Hasan Mahmud had Tagenarine Chanderpaul (1) caught by Taijul at fine leg for just one run.
However, King and Kavem Hodge (31* off 27) stood firm and put together an unbeaten 50-run partnership to guide West Indies home without any further hiccups.
Shadman
Shadman's third Test century
Shadman departed for 105 off 234 balls on Day 1 (11 fours). This marked his third Test century.
In 32 Tests, Shadman has raced to 1,696 runs at an average of 29.24. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
During his knock, Shadman also completed 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
The Bangladesh opener now has 7,028 runs from 104 red-ball matches at an average of 41-plus. This was his 15th FC ton.
Campbell
Two fine knocks from Campbell's blade
Campbell scored a 78-ball 54 in his first outing and followed it up with 49 off just 55 balls.
The WI opener hit his sixth half-century in Test cricket. He also owns a ton.
In 31 Tests, Campbell has raced past 1,500 runs (now 1,541) at an average of 28.53.
This was his second Test fifty against Bangladesh. He owns 319 runs from five Tests at 39.87 in this regard.
Chanderpaul
Chanderpaul gets to his third Test fifty
Chanderpaul, who happens to be the son of WI batting legend Shivnarine, scored 56 off 184 balls in his first outing with the help of six fours and a maximum.
This knock took him to 815 runs across 16 Tests at 28.10. His tally now includes three fifties and a ton.
The southpaw was standing in his maiden Test against the Tigers.
Nayeem
Nayeem's four-fer with the ball
In WI's first innings, Nayeem Hasan dismissed each of the last three batters in the line-up to finish with figures of four for 33 in 10.5 overs.
This was Nayeem's second four-fer in Tests as he also boasts four five-wicket hauls.
The 26-year-old has now raced to 52 wickets across 16 Test matches at an average of 29.21.
43 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 29.21.
Information
Fifty with the bat
With the bat, Nayeem hit four fours en route to his 91-ball 52 in the third innings. His maiden fifty took him to 327 runs across 16 Tests at 17.21. In First-Class cricket, this was his sixth fifty, which has taken him to 1,949 runs at 18-plus.
Chase
100 Test wickets for Chase
Chase finished his stellar spell third-innings spell with 5/36 from 15.4 overs.
This spell powered him past 100 Test wickets. He now owns 101 scalps from 62 Tests at 47.65 (5W: 5).
11 of his wickets have come in five Tests versus the Tigers at 27.81.
Having also scored 2,851 runs at 26.39, Chase became just the fourth WI all-rounder with the Test double of 100 wickets and 2,500 runs.
The WI skipper played a vital 43* knock in WI's first innings.
Warrican
Nine wickets in the game for Warrican
Warrican, who claimed 5/53 in his first outing, finished with 4/63 from 20 overs in the third innings.
Across 26 Tests, the left-arm spinner has raced to 93 wickets at an average of 28.21. His tally includes seven four-fers, four five-wicket hauls, and a match haul of 10 wickets.
He now has 73 wickets from 16 away Tests at an average of 25.64.
King
Career-best score for King
King smashed 10 fours and a six en route to his career-best 115-ball 81* in the fourth innings.
This was his fifth fifty across 11 Tests, as the opener has raced to 590 runs at an average of 32.77.
As per Cricinfo, King now owns 3,244 runs in First-Class cricket from 54 matches at 34.14. He has hit his 25th fifty in FC cricket.
King also boasts three tons.