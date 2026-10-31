1st Test: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bangladesh scored 272 runs in their first innings thanks to a fine hundred from Shadman Islam.

Half-centuries from John Campbell (54) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (56) helped WI finish at 245/10 in response.

The hosts were bowled out for 142 runs in their second innings, with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan scoring his maiden Test fifty (52 off 91 balls).

This set a 170-run target for the visitors.