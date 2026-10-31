Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan gets to his maiden Test fifty: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh have set a target of 170 runs for West Indies in the first Test match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The hosts were bowled out for 142 runs in their second innings, with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan scoring his maiden Test 50 (52 off 91 balls). Shoriful Islam remained unbeaten on seven as Bangladesh added 63 runs to their overnight total. Here we look at Nayeem's performance and stats.
Match details
A fighting hand from Nayeem
Bangladesh were reeling at 53/6 when Nayeem arrived to bat on Day 3.
He showcased great resistance as the Tigers finished the rain-hit day at 79/6.
On Day 4, the hosts lost their last recognised batter, Jaker Ali, in the first over itself.
Jaker, who replaced Mominul Haque as a concussion substitute, was dismissed for a 34-ball 22 after edging a delivery from Jomel Warrican to first slip.
However, Nayeem stood firm from one end and formed small partnerships despite being dropped twice on his way to his fifty.
Bowling highlights
Nayeem went down as the last batter
After a brief rain interruption, play resumed with Nayeem and Shoriful looking to accelerate with only one wicket remaining.
However, Nayeem fell while trying to clear the ropes off West Indies skipper Roston Chase's bowling.
The former and Jaker Ali (22) were the only batters to score over 15 in the innings.
Nayeem hit four fours en route to his 91-ball 52. His maiden fifty took him to 327 runs across 16 Tests at 17.21.
In First-Class cricket, this was his sixth fifty, which has taken him to 1,949 runs at 18-plus.
Bowling
Four-fer with the ball
In WI's first innings, Nayeem dismissed each of the last three batters in the line-up to finish with figures of four for 33 in 10.5 overs.
This was Nayeem's second four-fer in Tests as he also boasts four five-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.
The 26-year-old has now raced to 52 wickets across 16 Test matches at an average of 28.26.
43 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 27.13