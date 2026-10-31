Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan gets to his maiden Test fifty: Stats 

Bangladesh were reeling at 53/6 when Nayeem arrived to bat on Day 3.

He showcased great resistance as the Tigers finished the rain-hit day at 79/6.

On Day 4, the hosts lost their last recognised batter, Jaker Ali, in the first over itself.

Jaker, who replaced Mominul Haque as a concussion substitute, was dismissed for a 34-ball 22 after edging a delivery from Jomel Warrican to first slip.

However, Nayeem stood firm from one end and formed small partnerships despite being dropped twice on his way to his fifty.