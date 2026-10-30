WI's Tagenarine Chanderpaul gets to his third Test fifty: Stats
What's the story
West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul smoked a fine half-century in the second innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. He reached the 50-run mark on Day 3 morning before departing for 56. His 65-run stand with Justin Greaves (46) for the fifth wicket put the visitors on command. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Batting woes
Nayeem Hasan strikes for Bangladesh
Bangladesh were restricted to 272/10 while batting first in the game.
In response, WI lost opener Brandon King (15) with just 29 runs on the board.
Chanderpaul arrived at three and took the innings forward with a 61-run stand with opener John Campbell (54).
The former then resuced the Caribbean side with another vital stand with Greaves after WI went from 90/1 to 97/4.
Shoriful Islam eventually brought an end to his knock.
Stats
Chanderpaul goes past 800 Test runs
Chanderpaul, who happens to be the son of WI batting legend Shivnarine, scored 56 off 184 balls with the help of six fours and a maximum.
This knock took him to 814 runs across 16 Tests at 29.07. His tally now includes three fifties and a ton, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw is standing in his maiden Test against the Tigers.
In First-Class cricket, the southpaw now has 5,182 runs across 91 matches at an average of 35-plus.
He has 23 fifties and nine centuries under his belt.