WI's Tagenarine Chanderpaul gets to his third Test fifty: Stats 

Bangladesh were restricted to 272/10 while batting first in the game.

In response, WI lost opener Brandon King (15) with just 29 runs on the board.

Chanderpaul arrived at three and took the innings forward with a 61-run stand with opener John Campbell (54).

The former then resuced the Caribbean side with another vital stand with Greaves after WI went from 90/1 to 97/4.

Shoriful Islam eventually brought an end to his knock.