Bangladesh's Shadman Islam slams his third Test century: Stats
What's the story
Shadman Islam bolstered Bangladesh with a defiant century in the 1st Test against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Bangladesh opener, who returned unbeaten (99) on Day 1, reached three figures on the second morning. Despite Shadnam's third Test ton, Bangladesh perished for 272 in 97.4 overs. They were 213/3 at stumps on Day 1. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Shadnam's valuable knock
Asked to bowl, WI kept the Bangladesh openers at bay in the first 30 minutes.
Jayden Seales dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, leaving the hosts at 9/1 in 6.4 overs. Shadnam and Mominul Haque then steadied the ship with a 59-run stand.
The former then stitched several valuable partnerships, taking Bangladesh past 200 before stumps.
Shadnam brought up his ton on the second ball of Day 2. However, Joshua Bishop dismissed him in the third over.
Numbers
A look at his Test numbers
Shadnam Islam departed for 105 off 234 balls (11 fours).
This marked his third Test century. He also has nine half-centuries in the format.
In 32 Tests, the Bangladesh opener has raced to 1,683 runs at an average of 29.52.
Two of his Test tons have come at home. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
Information
Shadnam crosses 7,000 FC runs
During his knock, Shadnam also completed 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The Bangladesh opener now has 7,015 runs from 104 red-ball matches at an average of 42-plus. This was his 15th FC ton.