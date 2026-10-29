Bangladesh's Shadman Islam slams his third Test century: Stats

Asked to bowl, WI kept the Bangladesh openers at bay in the first 30 minutes.

Jayden Seales dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, leaving the hosts at 9/1 in 6.4 overs. Shadnam and Mominul Haque then steadied the ship with a 59-run stand.

The former then stitched several valuable partnerships, taking Bangladesh past 200 before stumps.

Shadnam brought up his ton on the second ball of Day 2. However, Joshua Bishop dismissed him in the third over.