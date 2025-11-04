Uncapped Australian pacer ready for Ashes call-up after Shield heroics

Brendan Doggett, a 31-year-old fast bowler from South Australia , is eager to be a part of Australia's squad for the upcoming Ashes series, starting on November 21 in Perth. His statement comes after a stellar performance in the ongoing s for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Doggett took six wickets for 48 runs and one for 38 runs against Western Australia at Perth's WACA ground last week. Here are further details.

Career trajectory Doggett's journey to the Ashes Doggett's road to this point hasn't been easy. He missed the first two rounds of the Shield due to a minor hamstring injury sustained while batting in South Australia's opening One-Day Cup match of the season on September 20. Despite this setback, he made a strong comeback with his recent performance, taking six wickets in his first-class game since May.

Awaiting confirmation Doggett in line for Test return Despite his impressive performance, Doggett is yet to hear from the national selectors. He was part of Australia's Test squad for the World Test Championship final and West Indies tour in winter before being withdrawn due to a hip injury. Now, with Pat Cummins ruled out of the first Test, Doggett could be called up as a reserve for Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

Preparedness Doggett ready for Ashes call-up Speaking in Adelaide on Tuesday, Doggett said he has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. He said, "Absolutely. [I've] been waiting for this for a long time." He added that if he gets a call to join the squad, he will be ready. This shows his preparedness and eagerness to represent Australia in the Ashes series.