Injured Tim Seifert ruled out of WI T20Is: Details  

New Zealand 's wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies due to a broken finger. The injury occurred during a Ford Trophy match for Northern Districts against Wellington Firebirds, where he had to retire hurt while batting. A subsequent scan revealed that his right index finger was fractured. Here are further details.

Replacement announcement Mitch Hay to replace Seifert New Zealand Cricket has announced that Mitch Hay will replace Seifert in the squad for the West Indies series. Hay made his international debut against Sri Lanka in November 2022 and has played 11 T20Is since then. He holds the world record for most dismissals (six) as a keeper in an innings during a T20 international match.

Coach's reaction Rob Walter expresses disappointment over Seifert's absence New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment at losing Seifert ahead of the crucial series. He said, "We're all feeling for Tim. He's a key member of this T20 unit given his power at the top of the order and his role as keeper, so he'll be missed over the next five matches." Walter also hoped for a speedy recovery for Seifert.

Praise for Hay Praise for Hay as he steps in Walter praised Hay's skills as a wicketkeeper-batter, saying, "Mitch has shown in his international opportunities so far that he's a top-quality wicketkeeper batter and is more than capable of contributing at this level." He added that they were lucky to have another player of his ability, highlighting the depth New Zealand currently has in T20 format.