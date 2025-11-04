PAK vs SA: Faisalabad hosts international cricket after 17 years
What's the story
After riveting Tests and T20Is, Pakistan and South Africa are to clash in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled for November 4 at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. While the three-match Test series was drawn, Pakistan won 2-1 in the T20I format. Can the Proteas bounce back to win the ODI series? Notably, international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years.
Details
Stats and pitch report
As mentioned, Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium will host an international match after 17 years. The last fixture at this venue was between Pakistan and Bangladesh, an ODI back in 2008. The pitch here is expected to be flat, thereby aiding the batters. Spinners will also be in action throughout the match. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 3:00pm IST.
Captaincy change
Shaheen Afridi to lead Pakistan
In a major leadership change, Mohammad Rizwan was replaced by Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's ODI captain last month. The left-arm seamer will be leading the team for the first time in this series, though Rizwan will play as a wicketkeeper-batter. Meanwhile, the experienced Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah are also back in the business to bolster Pakistan.
Team dynamics
South Africa's last ODI series
South Africa last played an ODI series in September against England, which they won 2-1. However, their current squad against Pakistan is without some of the experienced players. Matthew Breetzke will be leading this young team with Quinton de Kock at the top. On the other hand, Pakistan's last ODI series was in August against West Indies, where they won 2-1.
Information
A look at head-to-head record
Between 1992 and 2025, Pakistan and South Africa have clashed in 87 ODIs, with the latter winning 52. While Pakistan have won 34 matches, one was washed out. Notably, the two teams are 8-8 on Pakistan soil in ODIs.
Team composition
A look at two squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, and Haseebullah Khan. South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke (captain), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, and Nqabayomzi Peter.
Player spotlight
Babar Azam is a key player for Pakistan
Babar Azam, who shone in the 3rd T20I against SA, will be a key player for Pakistan. He averages an impressive 57.23 against the Proteas in ODI cricket. Shaheen Afridi has 25 wickets from just 13 ODIs at 26.44 against South Africa in the format. Matthew Breetzke's scores in ODIs read 150, 83, 57, 88, 85, and 4.