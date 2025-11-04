PAK vs SA: Faisalabad hosts international cricket after 17 years

After riveting Tests and T20Is, Pakistan and South Africa are to clash in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled for November 4 at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. While the three-match Test series was drawn, Pakistan won 2-1 in the T20I format. Can the Proteas bounce back to win the ODI series? Notably, international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years.

Details Stats and pitch report As mentioned, Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium will host an international match after 17 years. The last fixture at this venue was between Pakistan and Bangladesh, an ODI back in 2008. The pitch here is expected to be flat, thereby aiding the batters. Spinners will also be in action throughout the match. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 3:00pm IST.

Captaincy change Shaheen Afridi to lead Pakistan In a major leadership change, Mohammad Rizwan was replaced by Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's ODI captain last month. The left-arm seamer will be leading the team for the first time in this series, though Rizwan will play as a wicketkeeper-batter. Meanwhile, the experienced Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah are also back in the business to bolster Pakistan.

Team dynamics South Africa's last ODI series South Africa last played an ODI series in September against England, which they won 2-1. However, their current squad against Pakistan is without some of the experienced players. Matthew Breetzke will be leading this young team with Quinton de Kock at the top. On the other hand, Pakistan's last ODI series was in August against West Indies, where they won 2-1.

Information A look at head-to-head record Between 1992 and 2025, Pakistan and South Africa have clashed in 87 ODIs, with the latter winning 52. While Pakistan have won 34 matches, one was washed out. Notably, the two teams are 8-8 on Pakistan soil in ODIs.

Team composition A look at two squads Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, and Haseebullah Khan. South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke (captain), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, and Nqabayomzi Peter.