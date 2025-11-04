Which captain has hit most centuries in WODIs?

Despite losing, Laura Wolvaardt bolstered South Africa with a century in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup final against India in Navi Mumbai. Although the South African skipper scored a superb 101, SA lost while chasing 299. Wolvaardt, who finished as the tournament's highest scorer, broke several massive records. She now has the joint second-most centuries as captain in WODI cricket.

#1 Meg Lanning (Australia): 11 centuries Australia's Meg Lanning tops this list with 11 centuries. Lanning, who retired from international cricket in 2023, hammered 3,549 runs while leading the Aussies in 78 WODIs. Her tally also includes 17 half-centuries. Lanning has an incredible average of 57.24 as captain in the format. Her highest score (152*) while leading the side came in the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka.

#2 Suzie Bates and Laura Wolvaardt: 8 centuries New Zealand's Suzie Bates and South Africa's Wolvaardt now have the joint second-most WODI centuries as captain. In 79 WODIs as captain, the former has racked up 3,272 runs at an incredible average of 51.12. Her tally also includes 21 half-centuries. Wolvaardt has scored eight tons in just 41 WODIs as captain. In Navi Mumbai, she also raced past 2,000 WODI runs as skipper.