Mohammad Ashraful appointed Bangladesh's batting coach ahead of Ireland series

Former Bangladesh batter Mohammad Ashraful has been named the national batting coach. The decision comes ahead of the team's impending home series against Ireland, comprising three Tests and as many T20Is. Ashraful is set to replace senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin, who had been looking after the batting unit after David Hemp's departure from BCB. The former Bangladesh batter returns to the national dressing room for the first time since his 2014 match-fixing ban.

Coaching background Ashraful has previously served as a batting coach Ashraful has previously served as a batting coach in various capacities at the domestic level and in the Global Super League. He has also mentored the Rangpur Riders batting side on two occasions. Meanwhile, former spinner and current board director Abdur Razzak will be the team director of Bangladesh for their upcoming home series against Ireland.

Director's remarks No one has been sacked: Razzak Razzak spoke about Ashraful's appointment at a press conference after a board meeting at SBNS. He said, "Ashraful has the experience - that's a given. He has already completed the coaching courses, and mainly his experience was the key for us in this role." Razzak also clarified that Salahuddin will continue to serve as senior assistant coach, and no one has been sacked from their post.