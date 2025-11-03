Mohammad Ashraful appointed Bangladesh's batting coach ahead of Ireland series
What's the story
Former Bangladesh batter Mohammad Ashraful has been named the national batting coach. The decision comes ahead of the team's impending home series against Ireland, comprising three Tests and as many T20Is. Ashraful is set to replace senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin, who had been looking after the batting unit after David Hemp's departure from BCB. The former Bangladesh batter returns to the national dressing room for the first time since his 2014 match-fixing ban.
Coaching background
Ashraful has previously served as a batting coach
Ashraful has previously served as a batting coach in various capacities at the domestic level and in the Global Super League. He has also mentored the Rangpur Riders batting side on two occasions. Meanwhile, former spinner and current board director Abdur Razzak will be the team director of Bangladesh for their upcoming home series against Ireland.
Director's remarks
No one has been sacked: Razzak
Razzak spoke about Ashraful's appointment at a press conference after a board meeting at SBNS. He said, "Ashraful has the experience - that's a given. He has already completed the coaching courses, and mainly his experience was the key for us in this role." Razzak also clarified that Salahuddin will continue to serve as senior assistant coach, and no one has been sacked from their post.
Career
A look at Ashraful's career
Ashraful represented Bangladesh across formats between 2001 and 2013. He played 61 Tests, 177 ODIs, and 23 T20Is for the side. In 261 internationals, he racked up 6,655 runs at an average of 22.71. Inconsistency marred him as he scored nine tons. At 17 years and 61 days, Ashraful became the youngest-ever centurion in Tests, a record that stays intact. In 2014, Ashraful revealed his involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League.