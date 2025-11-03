Is Smriti Mandhana ready to take over from Harmanpreet Kaur?
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Shantha Rangaswamy has suggested that current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur should now pass on the baton to Smriti Mandhana. The suggestion comes after India clinched their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title under Harmanpreet. Rangaswamy believes that relinquishing the captaincy would actually benefit Harmanpreet, who remains one of the team's most valuable assets as a batter and fielder.
Leadership transition
Rangaswamy emphasizes on future planning
Speaking to PTI, Rangaswamy said, "It's overdue. Because Harman, as a batter and a fielder, is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times." She emphasized that Harmanpreet could contribute more sans the burden of captaincy. The former captain also called for future planning for the upcoming tournaments like next year's Women's T20 World Cup in the UK.
Successor suggestion
Mandhana ready to lead?
As mentioned, Rangaswamy has backed Mandhana to lead India Women across formats. She said, "See, when it comes after a success like this (World Cup win), it will not be taken well, but in the interest of Indian cricket and in Harman's own interest." Mandhana has an impressive record as India's stand-in captain in white-ball cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, she has won each of the four WODIs she led in. Under her, India have won 10 of their 17 WT20Is.
Captaincy
How Harmanpreet has fared as India's captain
Harmanpreet, 36, is among India Women's most prolific captains across formats. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has led India in 48 WODIs, winning 30 and losing 16 (Tied: 1 and NR: 1). Notably, Harmanpreet remains the only player to have led in more than 100 WT20Is. Under her, India have won 73 and lost 48 WT20Is (Tied: 1 and NR: 5).