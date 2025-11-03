Tom Moody to join LSG as Global Director of Cricket

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody is set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their Global Director of Cricket. The move will see him oversee LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , Durban's Super Giants in SA20, and Manchester Originals in The Hundred. Moody will work alongside Justin Langer, LSG's head coach, and Kane Williamson, who was recently appointed as their strategic advisor.

Coaching career One of the most successful coaches in cricket Moody, who recently turned 60, is among the most successful coaches in cricket. He has been coaching teams for over 20 years, according to ESPNcricinfo. Earlier this year, he led Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive Hundred title as head coach. He also served as head coach at Desert Vipers in ILT20 and had a successful tenure, with them finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2025.

Experience Return to IPL after three years Moody is returning to the IPL for the first time since parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after IPL 2022. This was his second coaching stint with SRH, having had a highly successful first term between 2013 and 2019, which included a title win in 2016. He returned as Director of Cricket in 2021 but became the head coach the following season after Australia's Trevor Bayliss left the franchise.