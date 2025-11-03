'Cricket everyone's game': Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur's message goes viral

Under Harmanpreet Kaur , India won their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. The victory was not just a sporting achievement but also a powerful statement of inclusivity. Hours after the title win, Indian skipper Harmanpreet, in a heartfelt Instagram post, wore a T-shirt with the message "Cricket is EVERYONE'S game," striking out the word 'gentleman's.' The gesture highlighted that cricket is for all, regardless of gender.

Social media impact Harmanpreet's post-match message After the match, Harmanpreet shared an emotional post on Instagram. Along with a picture of herself with the trophy, she wrote, "Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That's why cricket is everyone's game." The image and caption resonated with social media users who praised the Indian captain for her powerful message and leadership.

Leadership impact A new era for cricket Harmanpreet's leadership on the field and the off-field message reinforced that cricket truly belongs to everyone, not just the gentlemen. The historic win has inspired future generations and changed the narrative of women's cricket in India. It is a major milestone for the sport and a testament to the hard work and dedication of Harmanpreet and her girls.