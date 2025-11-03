PM Modi likely to meet World Cup-winning Indian women's team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet the Indian women's cricket team , which recently won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The meeting is expected to take place in New Delhi on November 5. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad will be visiting the national capital for this special occasion. India clinched their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at DY Patil Stadium on November 2.

Celebration PM Modi congratulated players on X Following India's historic victory, PM Modi took to X to congratulate the players. He described their win as a "spectacular" one and praised their "great skill and confidence" in the final. The Prime Minister also commended the team's exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament, saying this historic win will inspire future champions to take up sports.

National acclaim Other leaders also hailed India's historic win The Indian women's cricket team's historic win has been widely praised across the political spectrum. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the players for their performance and spirit, saying they had "won hearts across the nation." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the victory as a crowning moment for India, praising their stellar cricketing skills that have inspired millions of girls.