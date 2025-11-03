Himachal CM announces ₹1cr reward for WC-winning cricketer Ranuka Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a reward of ₹1 crore for Renuka Singh Thakur, who won the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup with India. The historic title victory came after India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. The CM congratulated the entire Indian squad and praised their outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Celebrations Celebrations in the Thakur household Renuka, who hails from the Rohru area of Shimla district, has brought global recognition to her home state. The CM expressed hope that her dedication and performance would inspire many girls to pursue their dreams. The news of India's victory led to celebrations in her hometown, Parsa village. The Thakur household was filled with joy as family members, neighbors, and villagers came together to celebrate the historic win.

Information Contribution to India's success Playing her maiden Women's World Cup, Renuka took three wickets in six games, bowling impactful spells in phases. Overall, the right-arm medium-pacer has taken 41 wickets from 27 WODIs with an economy rate of 4.82.