The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that Jonathan Trott will step down as the head coach of the national team after the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision comes as part of ACB's long-term strategic planning for the next phase of the team's growth. "ACB recognizes that coaching transitions are a natural part of the global cricketing ecosystem," said a board statement.

Coaching legacy Trott's coaching journey with Afghanistan Trott took over as head coach in July 2022, and has since then led Afghanistan to become a strong white-ball unit. His initial contract was for 18 months, but it was extended by another year in 2024 and then again through 2025. The upcoming T20 World Cup, likely to be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, will be Trott's final assignment with the team.

Strategic planning ACB's vision for the future The ACB emphasized that no international team stays with one coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan cricket. "Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs," the board added in its statement. This transition is part of ACB's long-term vision to ensure continued growth and development of the national team on the global stage.

Achievements Afghanistan's progress under Trott Under Trott, the team has scaled new heights. They stunned Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup to reach the semi-finals. Despite failing to reach the 2025 Asia Cup final, they routed Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series. Afghanistan, who lost the following one-off Test against Zimbabwe, whitewashed the team in the following hree-match T20I series.