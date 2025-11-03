Harmanpreet Kaur becomes Omaxe's brand ambassador after World Cup victory

Harmanpreet Kaur , India's ICC WODI World Cup -winning captain, has signed a major endorsement deal with realty firm Omaxe Ltd. The announcement comes hours after India clinched their first-ever WODI World Cup title under Harmanpreet, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. Omaxe hopes to leverage this historic victory in women's cricket by associating with the Indian captain as their brand ambassador.

Partnership goals Omaxe announces Harmanpreet's appointment In a statement released on Monday, Omaxe announced Harmanpreet's appointment as its brand ambassador. The company said the partnership with the 36-year-old reflects its commitment to promoting sporting excellence and building infrastructure where athletes can thrive. Reacting to the association, Harmanpreet expressed her pride in joining Omaxe as its brand ambassador and supporting a company that empowers youth, strengthens communities, and builds facilities for aspiring dreams.

Plans MD Goel on partnership, plans for new stadium Mohit Goel, the Managing Director of Omaxe, explained that this partnership is about creating platforms that expand access to sports and encourage women's participation in athletics. He also revealed plans to build a "new international-standard cricket stadium in Delhi after over 140 years," which he believes will be an achievement for both the city and Indian sports.

Impact Harmanpreet on career opportunities in women's cricket After India's historic win, Harmanpreet emphasized that women's cricket has now become a viable career option. She said, "We have been talking about this for many years - we've been playing good cricket, but we had to win one big tournament." The captain also highlighted the importance of winning to transform and inspire future generations.