Harmanpreet Kaur becomes Omaxe's brand ambassador after World Cup victory
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur, India's ICC WODI World Cup-winning captain, has signed a major endorsement deal with realty firm Omaxe Ltd. The announcement comes hours after India clinched their first-ever WODI World Cup title under Harmanpreet, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. Omaxe hopes to leverage this historic victory in women's cricket by associating with the Indian captain as their brand ambassador.
Partnership goals
Omaxe announces Harmanpreet's appointment
In a statement released on Monday, Omaxe announced Harmanpreet's appointment as its brand ambassador. The company said the partnership with the 36-year-old reflects its commitment to promoting sporting excellence and building infrastructure where athletes can thrive. Reacting to the association, Harmanpreet expressed her pride in joining Omaxe as its brand ambassador and supporting a company that empowers youth, strengthens communities, and builds facilities for aspiring dreams.
Plans
MD Goel on partnership, plans for new stadium
Mohit Goel, the Managing Director of Omaxe, explained that this partnership is about creating platforms that expand access to sports and encourage women's participation in athletics. He also revealed plans to build a "new international-standard cricket stadium in Delhi after over 140 years," which he believes will be an achievement for both the city and Indian sports.
Impact
Harmanpreet on career opportunities in women's cricket
After India's historic win, Harmanpreet emphasized that women's cricket has now become a viable career option. She said, "We have been talking about this for many years - we've been playing good cricket, but we had to win one big tournament." The captain also highlighted the importance of winning to transform and inspire future generations.
Final
India beat South Africa in the final
In the final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India set a strong total of 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's 58. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also contributed with important knocks. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt fought valiantly with a century, but Deepti (5/39) helped India secure a 52-run victory, marking their maiden World Cup title win.