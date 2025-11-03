IPL 2026 trades: Rahul to KKR, Sundar to CSK unlikely
What's the story
The much-discussed potential trades of all-rounder Indian Washington Sundar to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and batter KL Rahul to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are unlikely to go through. According to Cricbuzz, the possibility of Sundar going to CSK is nil, while Rahul's move appears highly improbable. The speculation was first raised on a YouTube channel a few weeks ago, but has since lost traction.
Trade talks
Nehra not keen on Sundar's trade
CSK had shown some interest in acquiring Sundar, especially after all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's departure. He retired from the IPL in August this year. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was not open to the idea of trading Sundar out. According to Cricbuzz, the decision was communicated to CSK well before Sundar's impressive unbeaten 49 against Australia in Hobart on Sunday.
Player profile
GT invested heavily in Sundar
Gujarat Titans acquired Sundar for ₹3.2 crore at the 2025 mega auction. Sundar, a potent batter and a spinner, has emerged as a regular for Team India across formats. The all-rounder, who is also injury-prone, has played just 15 games in the last three IPL seasons. The Titans had earlier stated that they weren't looking to let go of a player they had invested heavily in.
Trade negotiations
KKR not interested in Rahul trade
The possibility of Rahul's trade gained some traction after reports of Rajasthan Royals kipper Sanju Samson's potential move to Delhi Capitals. RR may be in a fix over Samson, who has reportedly expressed his desire to move on. However, DC is under no such pressure. It was understood that DC would not trade Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi out. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are also not ready to release anyone for either player.
Information
Exploits of Rahul in IPL
Rahul is one of the most prolific batters in the IPL. In 145 matches, he has racked up 5,222 runs at an average of 46.21. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.02, with 5 tons and 40 half-centuries. In IPL 2025, he hammered 539 runs with a strike rate of 149.72.