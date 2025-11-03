Which Indian owns most wickets in a WODI World Cup? 

India won their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai. The hosts successfully defended 298 after bowling South Africa out for 246. Deepti Sharma , who recorded a half-century and a fifer, finished as the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament. She now has the most wickets for India in a Women's World Cup edition.

#1 Deepti Sharma: 22 wickets, 2025 With her all-round brilliance, Deepti bolstered India's 2025 Women's World Cup campaign. In nine matches, she took 22 wickets at an average of 20.40. Her tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. After the final, Deepti became the first player to attain the double of 200 runs and 20 wickets in a Women's ODI World Cup edition.

Information Joint second-most wickets in WODI WC As per Cricbuzz, Deepti now has the joint second-most wickets in a Women's World Cup edition with New Zealand's Jackie Lord (22 wickets in 1982). They are only behind Australia's Lyn Fullston, who took 23 wickets in 1982.