Which Indian owns most wickets in a WODI World Cup?
What's the story
India won their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai. The hosts successfully defended 298 after bowling South Africa out for 246. Deepti Sharma, who recorded a half-century and a fifer, finished as the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament. She now has the most wickets for India in a Women's World Cup edition.
#1
Deepti Sharma: 22 wickets, 2025
With her all-round brilliance, Deepti bolstered India's 2025 Women's World Cup campaign. In nine matches, she took 22 wickets at an average of 20.40. Her tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. After the final, Deepti became the first player to attain the double of 200 runs and 20 wickets in a Women's ODI World Cup edition.
Information
Joint second-most wickets in WODI WC
As per Cricbuzz, Deepti now has the joint second-most wickets in a Women's World Cup edition with New Zealand's Jackie Lord (22 wickets in 1982). They are only behind Australia's Lyn Fullston, who took 23 wickets in 1982.
#2
Shubhangi Kulkarni and Neetu David: 20 wickets
According to ESPNcricinfo, Shubhangi Kulkarni and Neetu David are the only other Indian women to have taken 20-plus wickets in a World Cup edition. Kulkarni 20 wickets from 12 games at 11.70 in 1982 (BBI: 3/19). Meanwhile, David scalped 20 wickets from just eight games at 8.35 in the 2005 edition, where India were the runners-up.