Which Indian owns most runs in a WODI World Cup?

India won their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final at DY Patil Cricket Stadium. The hosts successfully defended 298 after bowling South Africa out for 246. Smriti Mandhana , who scored 45, finished as the highest run-scorer for India in the tournament. She now has the most runs for India in a Women's World Cup edition.

#1 Smriti Mandhana: 434 runs, 2025 Despite initial failures, Mandhana bolstered India's 2025 Women's World Cup campaign with remarkable scores. In nine matches, she racked up 434 runs at an average of 54.25. Her tally includes a ton and two half-centuries (109 against New Zealand). In the final, Mandhana became the Indian with the most runs in a Women's World Cup edition.

#2 Mithali Raj: 409 runs, 2017 Former captain Mithali Raj led India's 2017 WODI World Cup campaign. Despite Raj's brilliance with the bat, India fell nine runs short against England in the final at Lord's. The former Indian skipper finished with 409 runs from nine games at an average of 45.44. Her only century came against New Zealand in Derby. She also scored half-centuries against England, Australia, and Sri Lanka.