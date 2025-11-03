MP CM announces ₹1cr reward for WC-winning cricketer Kranti Gaud

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced a reward of ₹1 crore for Kranti Gaud, who won the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup with India. The historic title victory came after India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Kranti, who hails from Ghuwara village in Madhya Pradesh, took nine wickets in the tournament.

Recognition CM Yadav praises Kranti, all Indian players CM Yadav praised Kranti for her role in India's historic World Cup win. "I want to congratulate Kranti and give her an incentive of ₹1 crore from the state government," he said. The chief minister also lauded the performance of all team members, saying, "I want to congratulate everyone for the way the daughter of our state and the daughters of the country performed brilliantly in cricket last night."

Journey Role in India's World Cup victory Playing her maiden Women's World Cup, Kranti made a mark with her remarkable opening spells. The right-arm medium-pacer took eight wickets from nine matches with an economy rate of 5.73. She shone with figures of 3/20 against Pakistan. Overall, the 22-year-old MP pacer has taken 23 wickets from 15 WODIs at an average of 28.60. Her tally includes a fifer.