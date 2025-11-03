Ranji Trophy: Deepak Hooda slams double-hundred vs Mumbai
What's the story
Deepak Hooda scored a sensational double-hundred to put Rajasthan in a commanding position against Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match in Jaipur. The middle-order batter played a knock to remember as Rajasthan went past the 600-run mark while responding to Mumbai's first innings score of 254/10. Hooda also went past 4,000 First-Class runs during his stay. Here are his stats.
Knock
Hooda puts Rajasthan on top
Rajasthan were well placed at 124/2 when Hooda arrived to bat. He displayed his brilliant strokeplay with aggressive shots against pacers and used his feet well against spinners. Hooda added 60-plus stands with Sachin Yadav and Kunal Singh Rathore, before being involved in a massive 263-run partnership with fellow centurion Kartik Sharma (139). His brilliance powered Rajasthan past 600.
Information
Hooda was dismissed for 248
Hooda was finally dismissed for 248 off 335 balls as his knock was laced with 22 fours and two sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the one to trap Hooda as the Rajasthan innings was declared at 617/6 right after his dismissal.
Stats
4,000 runs in FC cricket
Playing his 63rd First-Class game as per ESPNcricinfo, Hooda has raced to 4,104 runs at an average of 44-plus. This was his 14th hundred as his tally also includes 18 fifties. Notably, Hooda had scored a match-winning 130 against Chhattisgarh in Rajasthan's opener this season. He has represented India in 10 ODIs and 21 T20Is.