Ranji Trophy: Deepak Hooda slams double-hundred vs Mumbai 

Deepak Hooda scored a sensational double-hundred to put Rajasthan in a commanding position against Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match in Jaipur. The middle-order batter played a knock to remember as Rajasthan went past the 600-run mark while responding to Mumbai's first innings score of 254/10. Hooda also went past 4,000 First-Class runs during his stay. Here are his stats.

Knock Hooda puts Rajasthan on top Rajasthan were well placed at 124/2 when Hooda arrived to bat. He displayed his brilliant strokeplay with aggressive shots against pacers and used his feet well against spinners. Hooda added 60-plus stands with Sachin Yadav and Kunal Singh Rathore, before being involved in a massive 263-run partnership with fellow centurion Kartik Sharma (139). His brilliance powered Rajasthan past 600.

Information Hooda was dismissed for 248 Hooda was finally dismissed for 248 off 335 balls as his knock was laced with 22 fours and two sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the one to trap Hooda as the Rajasthan innings was declared at 617/6 right after his dismissal.