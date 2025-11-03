Grit, belief, and glory: Learnings from India's WODI WC campaign

India won their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Cricket Stadium. The hosts successfully defended 298 after bowling South Africa out for 246 in 45.3 overs. India's campaign, spearheaded by Harmanpreet Kaur , was laced with years of toil, resilience, and belief. Here are the key learnings from their run.

#1 All-round brilliance of Deepti Sharma While every player contributed to India's success, Deepti Sharma topped the list. The 28-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. She scored 215 runs at 30.71, a tally that includes 3 half-centuries, including one in the final. She also took a fifer in the final, taking her wicket tally to 22. A warrior in disguise, Deepti deserves a throne of her own!

#2 Shafali Verma rises from the ashes Before the semi-final, Shafali Verma was merely a spectator for Team India. However, Pratika Rawal's injury allowed her to re-emerge from the ashes. Shafali, who opened with Smriti Mandhana, shone with an 87-run knock in the final against SA. She also took 2/36 and was adjudged the Player of the Match. From warming the bench to lifting the coveted trophy, Shafali saw it all.

#3 Jemimah Rodrigues shines forth The miraculous century of Jemimah Rodrigues against Australia will always shine profusely in the annals of Indian cricket. While India chased an improbable 339, Rodrigues defied the odds and powered India to victory. Not only did the 25-year-old score a century, but she also dismantled the seven-time champions. "It was all God's plan," said an elated Rodrigues, who was dropped earlier in the tournament.

#4 Harmanpreet Kaur, the guiding light Harmanpreet was the guiding force in God's script. Having faltered at the finishing line before, the 36-year-old knew how to hold her nerves and shun the outside noise. Instilling self-belief in her girls, Harmanpreet became the first-ever Indian captain to win the Women's World Cup. A victory not just for the incumbent and former legends, but for every girl who dared to dream.

#5 Smriti Mandhana steps up Never discount Smriti Mandhana's craft! At the start of this tournament, questions were raised over her poor form as the star opener had three successive failures. However, she shut her detractors with scores of 80, 88, and 109, helping India reach the semi-finals. Mandhana later entered record books, becoming the Indian with the most runs in a Women's World Cup edition.

#6 Not an ordinary title victory It was not an ordinary victory as India stumbled in the league stage. In a must-win encounter, they defeated New Zealand to secure fourth place. And as fate would have it, India met their fiercest opponents in the knockouts. Both Australia (semi-final) and South Africa (final) handed India painful defeats in the league stage. Therefore, belief was certainly the brightest jewel in India's crown.