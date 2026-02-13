Brendan Taylor ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury
What's the story
Zimbabwe's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The decision was confirmed by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza at the toss ahead of their match against Australia on Friday. Taylor, 40, sustained a hamstring injury during Zimbabwe's first match of the tournament against Oman, which they won. He had to retire hurt after scoring 31 runs off 30 balls and had taken three catches behind the stumps earlier in the game.
Team changes
Taylor's replacement and wicketkeeping duties
Despite not naming a replacement player yet, Zimbabwe is expected to announce one soon as they have at least two more games left in the tournament. Tadiwanashe Marumani will take over wicketkeeping duties against Australia while all-rounder Tony Munyonga has been included in the Zimbabwe XI in place of Taylor. There were concerns about Taylor's fitness for this match but it was decided that if he wasn't fit enough, he would be rested for this game with hopes of him being fit for future matches.
Comeback details
Taylor's return to international cricket
Taylor made his international cricket comeback in July 2025 after a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. He was included in Zimbabwe's squad for the second Test against New Zealand in August. Since then, he has played two Tests, two ODIs, and 14 T20Is, scoring a total of 282 runs with a high score of 123 against Botswana in September 2025 during a T20 World Cup qualifying match.
Information
Here are his T20I stats
Coming to his overall T20I stats, Taylor owns 1,216 runs from 59 matches at an average of 24.32. He has 6 fifties and a hundred under his belt. The veteran's strike rate is a decent 122.33.