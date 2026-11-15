Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor slams his 14th Test fifty: Key stats
What's the story
After scoring a ton, Brendan Taylor helped Zimbabwe extend their lead over Afghanistan in the 2nd Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Taylor scored a defiant half-century after Afghanistan perished for 217 in response to Zimbabwe's first-innings score of 339. The 40-year-old added a valuable 55-run stand with Brian Bennett to bolster Zimbabwe on Day 3. Zimbabwe were 169/7 at stumps, leading by 291 runs.
Knock
Taylor extends Zimbabwe's lead
In the second innings, Zimbabwe saw a fine 38-run opening stand. However, both Ben Curran and Innocent Kaia departed before the 100-run mark.
Taylor, who came in at No. 3, settled down while batting alongside Kaia, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, and Antum Naqvi. He brought up his half-century in the final session.
Taking Zimbabwe toward 150, Taylor fell to Yamin Ahmadzai.
Scores
Twin 50-plus scores for Taylor
Taylor scored 50 off 90 balls (5 fours). The senior batter, who has been in sublime form, recorded his fourth 50-plus score of the ongoing series. He scored a century in the first innings after recording scores of 131 and 82 in the opener.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Apart from eight tons, Taylor now has 14 half-centuries, according to Cricinfo.
In 39 Tests (76 innings), the Zimbabwe batter has raced to 2,802 runs at an average of 38.91. This was his fourth 50-plus score against Afghanistan, including 2 tons.
Taylor now has 414 runs from three Tests (5 innings) at an incredible average of 82.8 against the Afghans.
Information
Over 10,000 FC runs
During the match, Taylor has 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The 40-year-old has racked up 10,053 runs from 142 red-ball games at an average of around 41. His tally includes 34 tons and 38 half-centuries.