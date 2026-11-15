Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor slams his 14th Test fifty: Key stats

In the second innings, Zimbabwe saw a fine 38-run opening stand. However, both Ben Curran and Innocent Kaia departed before the 100-run mark.

Taylor, who came in at No. 3, settled down while batting alongside Kaia, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, and Antum Naqvi. He brought up his half-century in the final session.

Taking Zimbabwe toward 150, Taylor fell to Yamin Ahmadzai.