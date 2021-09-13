Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor set to retire from international cricket

Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 02:01 pm

Brendan Taylor will retire from international cricket on Monday

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor is set to retire from international cricket. The 34-year-old, who is one of the most celebrated cricketers of his country, will play his final international match on Monday. Taylor took to social media to announce his retirement. However, he still has an opportunity to become Zimbabwe's leading run-getter in ODI cricket. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is what Taylor wrote

"It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 year's of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn't change it for the world (sic)," Taylor wrote. "It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long," he added.

Career

A look at his career

Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004. He became their mainstay batsman across formats. Taylor amassed 6,677 runs from 204 ODIs at an average of 35.70. The tally includes 11 ODI hundreds—the most by a Zimbabwean player. Taylor also racked up 2,320 and 934 runs in Test and T20I cricket respectively. He has over 9,000 runs each in First-class and List A cricket.

Feats

Taylor could become Zimbabwe's highest run-getter in ODIs

Taylor is on the brink of becoming Zimbabwe's highest run-getter in ODI cricket. Andy Flower presently leads the tally for Zimbabwe with 6,786 runs. Taylor requires 11 runs to surpass the legend. His record of 11 ODI hundreds looks unbreakable at the moment. Alistair Campbell, who retired in 2003, has the second-most hundreds (7) by a Zimbabwean batsman.

Information

Taylor captained Zimbabwe and also featured as a Kolpak player

Taylor captained Zimbabwe between 2011 and 2014 before returning for another stint. He was Zimbabwe's leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup. Taylor had also signed up for Nottinghamshire as a Kolpak player and played for three seasons. He returned to the national side thereafter.

Series

Taylor hopes to end his career on a high

Taylor struck a defiant 49 in the opening ODI against Ireland in the ongoing series in which Zimbabwe successfully defended 266 as Ireland were bundled out for 228. The senior opener provided a solid platform to the visitors. Zimbabwe are 1-0 up in the series, with rain playing spoilsport in the second game. Taylor will hope to end his international career on a high.