England coach Brendon McCullum accepts mistakes in Ashes preparation: Details 

Brendon McCullum , the head coach of the England cricket team , has admitted that errors in their Ashes preparations contributed to their downfall in Australia. The admission comes after a disappointing series for England, who have already lost three consecutive matches in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Despite a valiant effort to chase down a world record target of 435 runs in the third Test in Adelaide, England fell short by 82 runs.

Preparation critique McCullum reflects on team's preparation McCullum's admission comes after a string of criticisms over England's pre-series preparations. The team had only one warm-up match against the England Lions on a slow pitch, skipped a day-night practice match ahead of the second Test, and even took a mid-series break to Noosa. Former England captains have also criticized these decisions. Notably, England had suffered eight-wicket defeats in each of the first two Tests.

Accountability McCullum takes responsibility for team's performance In light of the criticism, McCullum has now accepted his share of the blame. "You look back on some things as a coach, of course you do, and ultimately you are responsible for how you get your side ready and how you prepare them," he said. He admitted that in hindsight, there may have been room for change in their preparations.