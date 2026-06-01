Brendon McCullum addresses rift rumors with Ben Stokes: Details here

England head coach Brendon McCullum has addressed the recent rumors of a rift between him and Test captain Ben Stokes . The speculation arose after England's 4-1 Ashes defeat to Australia Down Under earlier this year. However, McCullum has clarified that while they may not always agree on everything, it doesn't mean there is a rift between them.

Team dynamics McCullum backs Stokes Speaking to Sky Sports, McCullum said, "You are never going to agree on everything, right? I think Stokesy and I have worked brilliantly together for the last four years." He added that they've had "robust conversations" during that time because they respect each other. The coach stressed that their shared vision for the team's future is what matters most.

Plans 'Stokes, I sit there and disagree' McCullum further said, "So, you know, it is OK if Stokes and I sit there and disagree on things at times. That's life, that's how it works." He emphasized the importance of deciding a direction, disagreeing, committing to it, and moving forward.

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Stokes Stokes hopes to remain in position until 2027 Stokes's central contract runs until the end of England's 2027 home summer. He hopes to stay in his position alongside McCullum by then, although he hinted at a possible shift in direction for the team over the next 18 months. In April, Stokes said, "With what me and Brendon were able to achieve with the group over a four-year period, I just couldn't imagine doing what we were trying to do with anyone else."

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