Is Brendon McCullum's future as England's head coach uncertain? 

England's head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted that his future in the role is uncertain. After England lost the Ashes series to Australia, McCullum said he would continue to do his job but acknowledged that the decision about his continuation isn't entirely in his hands. "I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it? I'll just keep trying to do the job," he said.

Performance review McCullum reflects on England's performance in Ashes series England's performance in the Ashes series has come under scrutiny, especially after their defeat in the third Test in Adelaide. However, McCullum defended his players and reiterated his commitment to them. "I will always have the back of my players, always support them," he said. The coach also expressed hope that they would show their "identity" in the remaining two Tests of this series.

Contract details McCullum's contract and future plans McCullum's contract as England's head coach runs until the end of the World Cup in 2027. If he stays on, he would get another chance to reclaim the Ashes in a home series that year. Despite England's current struggles, McCullum remains optimistic about his role and future plans for the team. "It's a pretty good gig. It's good fun," he said.

Playing style McCullum addresses England's playing style in Ashes series McCullum also addressed the criticism of England's playing style in the Ashes series. He clarified that their approach was never about scoring at a specific rate but about being clear and immersed in the situation. "It's about allowing us to get in the head space where we are clear, transparent and immersed in the situation," he said.