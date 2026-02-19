2026 T20 World Cup: Brian Bennett slams successive unbeaten fifties 

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is having a dream ICC T20 World Cup campaign. The star opener played a match-winning knock of 63* off 48 balls in Match 38 of the 2026 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Colombo. Chasing 179 runs, Zimbabwe scored 182/4 with three balls to spare. Notably, Bennett is unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup across three matches.

Information Bennett adds two vital 50-plus stands Zimbabwe aced the chase with Bennett remaining unscathed. Alongside Tadiwanashe Marumani, he added 69 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, he was part of a 69-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside skipper Sikandar Raza. It was a top effort from the opening batter.

Unbeaten Bennett is unbeaten in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup run Bennett started with a classy 36-ball 48* against Oman in his side's opener. Against Australia next, he scored an unbeaten 64 as Zimbabwe picked up successive wins. Zimbabwe's clash against Ireland next was abandoned due to rain. And now versus SL, he hit an unbeaten 63. Brian Bennett in T20 WC 2026 48* (36) vs OMAN 64* (56) vs AUS 63* (48) vs SL

Stats 11th T20I fifty from his blade Bennett slammed 8 fours versus the Lankans. With this knock, Bennett has 1,771 runs from 55 T20Is at 35.42. His strike rate is 143.16. He also surpassed 200 fours (205). This was his 11th fifty (100s: 1). Against SL, he has hit 323 runs from 9 matches at 46.14 (50s: 2). Lastly, he has 175 T20 World Cup runs from three matches (50s: 2).

Do you know? Joint 2nd-most fifty-plus scores for Zimbabwe Bennett clocked his 12th fifty-plus score for Zimbabwe in T20Is. This is now the joint 2nd-best tally for Zimbabwe alongside Sean Williams. Only, Raza owns more fifty-plus scores (17).