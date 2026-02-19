T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka in Colombo: Stats

Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka in Match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. The match held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, saw Zimbabwe complete a six-wicket win with three balls to spare. Sri Lanka managed a score of 178/7 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka hit a half-century. For Zimbabwe, Brian Bennett's unbeaten 63 was the difference. Here are further details and stats.

Do you know? Zimbabwe top Group B Zimbabwe have topped Group B with this victory. From four matches, they collected 7 points (W3 NR1). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka finished 2nd with six points from 4 matches (W3 L1). Both teams had already reached the Super 8s before this clash.

Summary Summary of the contest Nissanka and Kusal Perera (22) added 54 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put on 46 runs for the 2nd wicket. After Mendis departed (100/2), Nissanka also went quickly back (108/3). Pavan Rathnayake's 44 helped Sri Lanka get past 170. In response, Zimbabwe aced the chase with Bennett and Sikandar Raza shining. Tadiwanashe Marumani also chipped in upfront.

Nissanka 19th T20I fifty for Nissanka Nissanka hit 8 fours in his knock of 62. He struck at 151.22. From 88 T20Is, Nissanka has raced to 2,636 runs at 32.14. This was his 19th fifty in T20Is (100s: 2). Against Zimbabwe, Nissanka has 298 runs from 9 matches at 42.57. He clocked his 3rd fifty. In T20 World Cups, he has 684 runs from 22 matches (50s: 6, 100s: 1).

Information 36th fifty-plus score in T20s for Nissanka As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, Nissanka has amassed 4,601 runs at 30.07 from 164 matches (159 innings). He hit his 33rd fifty (100s: 3).

Do you know? Rathnayake chips in with 44 runs Rathnayake scored 44 runs off 25 balls. He hit three fours and 2 sixes, striking at 176. In T20Is, he now has 198 runs from 9 matches (7 innings) at 33. His strike rate is 158-plus.

Wicket-takers A look at Zimbabwe's wicket-takers Blessing Muzarabani claimed 2/38 from his 4 overs. In 86 T20Is, he now has 102 scalps at 21.03. Against the Lankans, he has bagged 9 scalps from 7 matches at 24.55. Brad Evans bowled three overs and clocked 2/25. He owns 44 scalps from 28 T20Is. Graeme Cremer took 2/27 from 4 overs. He has picked 39 T20I wickets from 33 matches at 19.58.

11th fifty Bennett hammers his 11th T20I fifty Bennett scored a 48-ball 63*. He slammed 8 fours. Alongside Marumani, he added 69 runs for the opening wicket. With this knock, Bennett now has 1,771 runs from 55 T20Is at 35.42. His strike rate is 143.16. He has now got past 200 fours (205). This was his 11th fifty. Against SL, he has hit 323 runs from 9 matches at 46.14 (50s: 2).

Duo Marumani and Raza shine Marumani scored 34 off 26 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six. In 64 T20Is, he has amassed 1,235 runs at 20.24. Against SL, he owns 123 runs from six matches at 20.50. Raza smashed 45 runs off 26 balls. He hit 2 fours and four sixes. Raza has 2,958 T20I runs at 26.17. He has 267 runs versus SL at 29.66.

Records Notable records made in this contest As per Cricbuzz, the 7 sixes in this innings is the most Zimbabwe have hit in a T20 World Cup innings. This is also the second-highest successful run-chase at Colombo RPS in T20Is. This is now the second-highest successful chase against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups, after England's 190 runs chase at Chattogram in the 2014 edition.