Asian Games: Baranica Elangovan becomes 1st Indian with this record

Baranica started her final with two confident clearances at 3.85m and 4.00m before needing two attempts to clear the height of 4.15m.

She then attempted a higher jump of 4.25m but failed three times, ending her competition there.

The athlete has had a stellar year, breaking the national record twice in March and May this year with jumps of 4.22m and then 4.23m respectively in Bhubaneswar, as per IANS.