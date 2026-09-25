Gulveer Singh becomes 1st Indian with this Asian Games record
What's the story
Gulveer Singh made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in the men's 10,000m race at the Asian Games. He won a silver medal at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya on Friday. Gulveer clocked a time of 28:29.38 to finish second in this demanding 25-lap race. The medal adds to his bronze from Hangzhou and makes him India's first-ever double podium finisher in this event at the Asian Games.
Race details
Major improvement from Hangzhou
Gulveer kept pace with the leaders for most of the race, staying firmly in medal contention with 2,000m to go.
He held his ground through the tough final laps before showing enough speed to split Bahrain's two runners and claim silver.
His latest medal is a major improvement from Hangzhou, where he had won bronze behind compatriot Kartik Kumar, who took silver.
Athletic career
National records in 5,000m, 10,000m, and half-marathon
Gulveer, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, has become one of India's top long-distance runners.
He won bronze in the 5,000m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships before completing a golden double in both events at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.
The 28-year-old also holds national records for both distances with times of 12:59.77 and 27:00.22, respectively.
In 2026, he became India's first sub-60-minute man for half-marathon with a time of 59:42, as per IANS.
Training regime
Silver in Glasgow CWG
Gulveer's international accolades also include silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this year.
He trains under coach Scott Simmons at high altitude in Colorado Springs.
His latest medal adds to India's growing tally at the ongoing Asian Games.
Seema won bronze in women's 10,000m, while Manpreet Kaur clinched bronze medal earlier on Friday.