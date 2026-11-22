Bruno Fernandes offered new Manchester United contract: Midfielder breaks silence
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he has been offered a new contract by the club. However, the star midfielder revealed that there are no ongoing negotiations. The 32-year-old midfielder's current deal expires at the end of this season, but the club has an option to extend it by another year until 2028. Here are further details.
Clarification
'The club offered me a new contract'
Fernandes clarified the current state of his contract discussions with Manchester United.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "The club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay."
However, he also emphasized that there are no ongoing negotiations at this time.
The midfielder has been a key player for the team since joining from Sporting in 2020.
Loyalty
'If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here'
Despite being left out of the side under former manager Michael Carrick, Fernandes has remained committed to Manchester United.
He has turned down other offers in recent seasons, preferring to stay at Old Trafford.
"If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here," he said. "I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United."
Season struggles
A look at his Premier League numbers
Fernandes has scored 75 Premier League goals since joining Manchester United and set a record for most assists in a Premier League season last season.
However, his form has dipped this season amid the club's poor start.
Ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge against Liverpool on Sunday, United sit 19th in the Premier League table.
Criticism response
Fernandes denies fallout with Carrick
Fernandes was recently dropped for a Premier League defeat by Bournemouth after criticizing United's tactics in a heavy loss against Como in the Champions League.
However, he denied any fallout with Carrick, who was sacked on November 12.
"The manager came to speak to me before the Bournemouth game," Fernandes said. "I just want to tell you that there's nothing to do with that."
Journey
Journey with United
Since joining United for £47 million in January 2020, Fernandes has made 341 appearances.
The United skipper has tallied 113 goals, also becoming their second-fastest player to reach 200 goal involvements.
He has won two major trophies (the 2023 EFL Cup and 2024 FA Cup) apart from setting a Premier League record with 21 assists in the 2025/26 season.
Fernandes has also claimed five club Player of the Year awards.