Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Season award

Manchester United 's captain Bruno Fernandes has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Season. The 31-year-old midfielder scored eight goals and equaled Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's record for most assists in a single campaign with 20. He still has one game to go and can make history in terms of assists. This is Fernandes's first award in this award, making him the first Manchester United player to win it since Nemanja Vidic in 2010/11.

Twitter Post Win! A season for the history books 📖@manutd's Bruno Fernandes is @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nj0wKjlpFv — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

Impact Fernandes's stellar performance this season Fernandes's stellar performance this season has played a key role in Manchester United securing a spot in the Champions League. He had already bagged the FWA Footballer of the Year award, and now, he adds another feather to his cap. From 34 games in Premier League 2025/26, he has 8 goals and 20 assists. He has created 132 chances this season. Fernandes is also set to win the Premier League Playmaker award this season for recording the most assists.

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Competition Player of the season nominees Fernandes beat out title-winning Arsenal players David Raya, Gabriel, and Declan Rice for this prestigious honor. The United captain also beat Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, who were in the running for the award. Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Brentford striker Igor Thiago were also among the nominees. Despite stiff competition from these top players, Fernandes's exceptional performance throughout the season earned him this well-deserved recognition as Premier League Player of the Season.

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