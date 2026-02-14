Bruno Guimaraes's absence spells trouble for Newcastle United: Details here

Newcastle United 's Bruno Guimaraes is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. The Brazilian international suffered the setback during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League . It was only his second game since recovering from an ankle injury. Head coach Eddie Howe said at the time that Guimaraes was "a little bit worried because he has never had a problem with his hamstrings before."

Impact assessment Guimaraes's impact on Newcastle United Guimaraes's injury is a major blow for Newcastle, who have struggled without their key player in the past. As per BBC Sport, since his debut in February 2022, the team has failed to win any of the 10 Premier League matches he missed. In contrast, with Guimaraes on the pitch, Newcastle boasts a win percentage of 53.1% in top-flight games. The team also averages more points per game (1.8), goals per match (1.9), and concedes fewer goals on average (1.2).

Fixture challenges What next for Newcastle United? Despite the setback, Newcastle will have to find a way to win without their star player as they head into a crucial run of games. Their next match is against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. The team will be without Guimaraes, but are hoping for the return of Joelinton from a groin injury and Lewis Miley from a dead leg injury soon.

