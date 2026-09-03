Why England dropped Brydon Carse for 3rd Test against Pakistan
What's the story
England continued to leave out Brydon Carse, this time for their third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, starting September 9. The decision comes as police continue to probe an alleged assault linked to his recent arrest and de-arrest in Derby city center. The incident occurred last month when Carse was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly outside a bar while celebrating Durham's victory.
Ongoing inquiry
Cricket regulator probing Carse's actions
The Cricket Regulator is also investigating Carse's actions during the incident. He was seen in handcuffs as police took him away from the bar.
The incident led to his exclusion from England's squad for the second Test at Lord's.
Now, Derbyshire Police are looking into assault allegations related to that night, but it remains unclear if Carse was involved in any way.
Cautious reply
ECB chair Richard Thompson on the matter
When asked about England players' behavior during the second Test, ECB chair Richard Thompson said he had to be careful with his words.
He added that a potential criminal investigation was underway and he didn't want to do anything that could prejudice it.
Despite the ongoing investigation, Carse played for Durham in the County Championship last week. He took four wickets in their 10-wicket victory over Gloucestershire.
However, he was not part of their match against Northamptonshire, which started on Wednesday.
Squad update
Sonny Baker retained for Edgbaston Test
For the second Test, Carse was replaced by Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker, who has retained his place for next week's third Test at Edgbaston.
The only other change in the squad is Surrey's Matt Fisher being omitted.
This leaves England with a choice of 15 players for next week's match against Pakistan.
Information
England squad for third Test against Pakistan
England squad for third Test: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), and Josh Tongue.