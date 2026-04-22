Bumrah owns 14 IPL wickets against CSK (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah averages 33.35 versus CSK in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:29 pm Apr 22, 202608:29 pm

What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to enter the wickets column once again in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster broke his duck this season against Gujarat Titans. He bagged 1/15. Before that, he went wicketless in 5 successive games this season. CSK visit the Wankhede Stadium to face hosts MI. Here we decode Bumrah's IPL stats against CSK.