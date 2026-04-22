Jasprit Bumrah averages 33.35 versus CSK in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to enter the wickets column once again in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster broke his duck this season against Gujarat Titans. He bagged 1/15. Before that, he went wicketless in 5 successive games this season. CSK visit the Wankhede Stadium to face hosts MI. Here we decode Bumrah's IPL stats against CSK.
Vs CSK
Bumrah has claimed 14 IPL wickets against CSK
Bumrah has claimed 14 IPL wickets against CSK from 16 games at an average of 33.35, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy rate reads 7.57. His best performance is 2/10. Versus CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah owns a tally of 4 wickets from six matches at 40.25. His economy rate is 7. 2/25 reads his best performance.
Information
Bumrah's overall bowling stats in the IPL
Bumrah has amassed 184 wickets in the IPL from 151 matches at an average of 22.88. In addition to two five-wicket hauls, he owns three four-fers. His economy rate is a decent 7.28.